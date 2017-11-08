Search
Home Latest_MA Police Probe Gruesome Assault on Boy

Police Probe Gruesome Assault on Boy

Nov 08, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Trelawny Police say they’re investigating reports of an alleged assault of a seven-year-old by other boys at the Clarks Town Primary school last week.

Head of the Trelawny Police, Superintendent Dwight Powell, spoke with Nationwide News this morning.

Superintendent Powell says after the child’s mother found out about the incident she took him to the hospital where he was treated.

She then went to the school to get answers but appeared not to have been satisfied with the response from the administrators.

Superintendent Powell says that’s when the matter was reported to the police.

However, he says the woman’s behaviour at the station resulted in a parish judge ordering her detention.

Superintendent Powell says the police have since taken a statement from the woman.

He says he’s instructed his crime officer to investigate if there was any departmental breach in how the matter was handled.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Powell says police and other agents of the state will be visiting the Clarks Town Primary school today.

–30–

Previous PostSupreme Ventures Names Two New Board Members

Related articles

Chuck urges MOCA to Probe Claims Corrupt Cops are Facilitating Indisciplined Motorists

Nov 08, 2017

Police Slap Alleged Klansman Gangsters with Gun Charges

Nov 08, 2017

Children Dying While Awaiting Heart Surgery at Bustamante Hospital

Nov 08, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS