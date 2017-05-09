Police Probe Killing of Two Children on Washington Blvd

The Office of the Children’s Advocate is providing legal representation for the fifteen-year-old boy whose sisters were found dead at their home on Washington Boulevard in Kingston.

The girls are five-year-old Rosrick Deviana King and four-year-old Rosricka Devrickaye King.

Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon-Harrison, says she was called in by homicide detectives to ensure the interest of the fifteen-year-old is protected.

Police are still investigating the circumstances which led to the death of the two girls.

Police reports are that on Friday, the children’s mother, 36-year-old Rosden Hewitt, left the girls at home in the care of their older brother.

She reportedly left for a business trip in Ocho Rios.

At about 6:45 Saturday morning, the boy called his mother to say that his sisters were motionless and bleeding from their noses and mouths.

An aunt rushed the girls to the Bustamante Hospital for Children, where a doctor pronounced them dead.

Investigators say the girls had frothy mucus and blood coming from their noses and mouths.

Their lips, palms and feet appeared blue, and what appeared to be urine was on their clothing.

They say doctors suspect the girls were strangled. No one has been charged. The police are yet to rule that the case will be treated as a homicide.

