Police Probing Circumstances Surrounding Death of Stock Exchange Worker

Police investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Chief Regulatory Officer at the Jamaica Stock Exchange, JSE, Wentworth Graham.

His body was found at the Fisherman’s Beach in St Catherine on Tuesday. The body was positively identified on Thursday.

Mr. Graham went missing shortly after he was admitted to the Spanish Town Hospital on Monday. He was reportedly last seen alive in the Lakes Pen area of St. Catherine.

Earlier this week, the official twitter account of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF, appealed for information about his whereabouts.

Mr. Graham had a case against the JSE in court at the time of his death. He had alleged breach of his employment contract after he was suspended from his job.

Mr. Graham had also taken the issue to the Industrial Disputes Tribunal, the IDT, in a bid to prevent his dismissal.

