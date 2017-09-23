Police Probing Deadly Bog Walk Gorge Crash

The Police say they’ve launched an investigation into a motor vehicle accident last evening in the Bog Walk Gorge which killed three people.

Dead are 29-year-old teacher, Sheryl Francis Parkes, her 7-year-old son, Ajani Parkes and another woman identified as Jean Grant.

Superintendent Courtney Coubray is in charge of Operations at the Police Traffic Division.

Superintendent Coubray says all three occupants of the Toyota Corolla were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where they died while receiving treatment.

He says the police have not yet confirmed what caused the crash.

