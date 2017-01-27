Police Probing Killing of JDF Soldier

The Clarendon Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of a Jamaica Defense Force soldier in the parish last evening.

He’s been identified as Lance Corporal, Michael Fraser.

Head of the Clarendon Police, Superintendent Vendolyn Cameron- Powell, says the soldier was shot about seven last evening in Rocky Point.

She says a female soldier has been questioned in relation to the incident.

SP Cameron-Powell, Head of the Clarendon Police, says other eye witnesses are being questioned in relation to the incident.

