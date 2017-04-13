Police Pursuing New Angle in Muschett High Student’s Killing

Police say they’re pursuing a new line of investigation into the shooting death of a 16-year-old student of Muschett High in St James last week.

Initial reports were that Shanique Rose, of Content in St James, was on her way home on a minibus at about 11:30 Friday night.

The driver of the minibus and another motorist reportedly had an altercation, when shots were fired in the bus. Rose was later found with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. But, Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, CCU, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says investigators have since received new information regarding the incident.

There are reports suggesting that Rose may have been shot from someone inside the bus. Superintendent Lindsay says the police are yet to identify a suspect in the case.

