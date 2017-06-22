Police Release ‘Most Wanted’ List

The police have released a list of their 19 Most Wanted.

Eight of those wanted are from Kingston and St. Andrew, and four from St. James.

All are wanted for murder and shooting. They’re being asked to turn themselves in to the nearest police station by midday tomorrow.

In St. Catherine North, the police are looking for:

-Christopher Pessoa

-Akeem Johnson otherwise called ‘Bubba Sparks’

-And, Orane Thomas otherwise called ‘Blue’.

Christopher Clarke is Trelawny’s most wanted. Anthony Allison otherwise called ‘Buju’, is the most wanted man in St. Ann.

In Manchester, the police are looking for Jillie Ann Bernard, and Roger Brodrick, otherwise called ‘Government’.

In the Corporate Area, starting with Kingston West….

-Yeahkark Walker, otherwise called ‘Prince’

-And, Oshane Cooper, otherwise called ‘OB’ are top on the police’s radar.

In Kingston East, the police are still looking for Marlon Perry, better known as Duppy Film, and four other men:

-Rohan Smith, otherwise called ‘Dawg’.

-Errol Douglas, otherwise called ‘Stretchy’.

-Wayne Dryden, otherwise called ‘Shadow Mafia’.

-And, Kevin Frazer, otherwise called ‘Buzzu’.

And in St. Andrew Central, Cavar Daley is top on the list.

Meanwhile, over in St. James, the police want:

-Ryan Peterkin, otherwise called ‘Ratty’.

-Adrian Robinson, otherwise called ‘Rasta’.

-Delano Wilmott, otherwise called ‘Lano’ and ‘Prekeh Bwoy’.

-And, Arnold Gayle, otherwise called ‘Guy’.

Number 20 on the list, Audley Duvall, otherwise called ‘Dreamer’ from St. Mary Division, was caught last week.

–30–