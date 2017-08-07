Police Say Payne Land Shooting NOT Politically Motivated

The gun attack on six people in Payne Land in South West St. Andrew last night was a reprisal for a murder in the community days ago.

That’s according to the Head of the St Andrew South Police Superintendent, Arthur Brown.

One man was killed and five others injured after gunmen in a car opened fire at a group of people standing on Haile Selassie Drive between Myrie Avenue and McCoy Lane around 7:30 last evening.

Superintendent Brown says shortly afterward a group of men then went to the Payne Land area and shot and killed another man.

Councilor for the Payne Land Division, the PNP’s Audrey Smith Facey says it’s alleged that a car seen during the recent campaign in the constituency was involved in the shooting.

But Superintendent Brown says the shootings aren’t politically motivated.

Superintendent Brown says the attack was a reprisal for a murder in the area on Monday.

He’s assuring residents that the police are working to arrest the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Councillor Smith Facey who was at hospital with the gunshot victims last night says one man was treated and sent home. He was shot in both legs. She says three other persons remain in hospital, two women and an elderly man.

And, Mrs. Smith-Facey, who on Sunday lost in her bid against Dr. Angela Brown Burke to lead the PNP’s organization in South West St Andrew, is now calling for unity.

She says there ‘a lot’ of wounds to heal.

And Councillor Smith-Facey is bemoaning the high level of unemployment among young people in South West St. Andrew.

She says there’s a sixty-percent unemployment rate among young people aged 18 to 30 years.

–30–