Police Seek DPP Intervention in Ardenne Sexual Assault Investigation

The police are seeking guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, on what charges to lay on a male teacher of Ardenne High School, accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a female student.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the police have investigated the matter and submitted a file to the DPP.

In the meantime, Nationwide News today contacted Principal of Ardenne High, Nadine Molloy, but she refused to confirm or deny if the accused was still teaching at the school.

Our news centre asked Ms. Molloy to comment on a hearing that was to be conducted yesterday by the school’s board.

She says she’s unable to comment on the matter as she’s the complainant to the school’s board.

Some parents protested outside the school’s gates two Fridays ago, calling for the teacher to be fired and the intervention of Education Minister, Ruel Reid.

Nationwide News understands that the teacher is an executive member of a political organisation affiliated with the governing Jamaica Labour Party.

Information obtained by our news centre suggests the teacher has admitted to requesting a hug from the female student.

However, the student also says the teacher opened his legs and stretched out his arms.

She says she tried to walk away, but the teacher pulled her back into his arms and lifted her off the ground.

She says she resisted, but was pulled in tighter and touched inappropriately.

