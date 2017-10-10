Police Seek Help to Identify Body of Woman Killed in St James Road Crash

Search
Oct 10, 2017Crime and Court0

The police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who died as a result of injuries she received when she was hit by a vehicle on the Springfield Gardens main road in St. James.

The incident happened on Sunday night.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 8:20 Sunday night, the woman was attempting to cross the road when she was hit by a Toyota Hiace bus.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 5 inches tall. She was wearing a grey dress and a pair of white slippers.

Anyone who may be able to assist the Police in identifying the body is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 979-8452 or 684-8090, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

