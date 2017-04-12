Police Seize 78,000 Jars of Bleaching Cream from Kingston Business

The Police seized 78,000 jars of bleaching cream yesterday at a business place on Constant Spring Road in St. Andrew.

One man has been charged with Breaches of the Pharmacy Act, the Food and Drug Act and Customs Act in relation to the find.

The creams were seized during a raid by the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch between midday and 7 pm.

The Police say some of the creams seized are not registered with the Ministry of Health, while others have been classified as List 2 and List 4 drugs which cannot be sold without a prescription.

–30–