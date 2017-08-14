Police Seize Over 2000lbs of Ganja in Westmoreland

The police say they seized over 2000 pounds of compressed ganja and a high powered rifle in Culloden, Westmoreland yesterday.

One man was arrested following the seizure.

He’s 52-year-old Irving Daley, of Whitehouse in Westmoreland.

Police reports are that Daley, who was driving a red Toyota pickup, was stopped by a joint team from the Narcotics Police Division and the Jamaica Defence Force.

The vehicle was searched and 28 parcels of compressed ganja found in the back.

The team conducted a further search of the roadway and found a minibus parked with one of its doors open and the key in the ignition.

A search found another 371 parcels containing compressed ganja inside and beside the minibus, as well as in nearby bushes.

A further search of the area resulted in the discovery of a high-powered rifle.

The police say Daley is expected to be charged after being interviewed in the presence of his lawyer.

He’s been scheduled to appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court this Thursday.

