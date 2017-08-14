Search
Home Crime and Court Police Seize Over 2000lbs of Ganja in Westmoreland
Drug Bust Generic

Police Seize Over 2000lbs of Ganja in Westmoreland

Aug 14, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

The police say they seized over 2000 pounds of compressed ganja and a high powered rifle in Culloden, Westmoreland yesterday.

One man was arrested following the seizure.

He’s 52-year-old Irving Daley, of Whitehouse in Westmoreland.

Police reports are that Daley, who was driving a red Toyota pickup, was stopped by a joint team from the Narcotics Police Division and the Jamaica Defence Force.

The vehicle was searched and 28 parcels of compressed ganja found in the back.

The team conducted a further search of the roadway and found a minibus parked with one of its doors open and the key in the ignition.

A search found another 371 parcels containing compressed ganja inside and beside the minibus, as well as in nearby bushes.

A further search of the area resulted in the discovery of a high-powered rifle.

The police say Daley is expected to be charged after being interviewed in the presence of his lawyer.

He’s been scheduled to appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court this Thursday.

–30–

Previous PostPolice Commissioner Decries Anti-Informer Culture

Related articles

winstongreen_0

Parliament Mourns Sudden Passing of Opposition MP

Aug 14, 2017

McPherson-Jackson

Physical Altercation between Two Jamaican Athletes Brings World Championships Crashing Down

Aug 14, 2017

JUSTICE

JFJ Urges JCF to Withdrawn Controversial Administrative Review Report

Aug 14, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS