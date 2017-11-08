Police Slap Alleged Klansman Gangsters with Gun Charges

The Police today charged four suspected members of the reputed Spanish Town-based Klansman gang.

Dwayne Frater, Rolondo Hall, Lamar Rowe and Sunmon McFarlane are the men charged.

They’re accused of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The men are to appear in the Gun Court next week.

Police reports are that the men were taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

This, after a team of Police personnel, intercepted a Honda Odyssey minivan which was driving along Orange Street in downtown, Kingston.

Two Glock pistols and 36-bullets were taken from the vehicle.

The men arrested are known to frequent sections of Spanish Town and Portmore in St. Catherine.

