Investigator Testifies at #DeathSquadTrial

Detective Inspector Baldey Thomas says the main prosecution witness in the first of the series of death squad murder trials was under investigation for gangsterism and extortion.

Inspector Thomas was the investigating officer into a February 2010 incident which resulted in the injury of the main witness and the shooting death of another man, Fabian Dinnal.

Constables Collis Chuckie Brown and Rohan Morrison are accused of murder and shooting with intent in connection with the incident.

Inspector Thomas told the Court that shortly after the shooting he began probe into the main witness for illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent.

The outcome of that investigation was not disclosed.

During re-examination by Prosecutor Annmarie Fuertado Richards, Inspector Thomas told the Court that the main witness was arrested several times by the Police prior to the February 2010 shooting.

However, Inspector Thomas says the witness was never charged with extortion.

Inspector Thomas told the Court that the witness was suspected of being a foot soldier in a Clarendon-based gang.

Thomas told the Court that shortly after the shooting, Chuckie Brown and Morrison told him that they had opened fire on Dinal and the main witness after they were attacked.

According to Inspector Thomas, he gave a further statement about the shooting after questions were submitted to him by the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM.

– 30 –