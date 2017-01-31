Police Treating Peter Abrahams’ Death as Murder

There’s a major development this afternoon regarding the death of veteran public commentator, author and journalist, Peter Abrahams.

Police investigators say they are now treating Mr. Abrahams’s death as a case of murder.

The police say they are now doing so following the findings of the post-mortem examination of the body.

According to the police the pathologist concluded that the injuries that led to his death were deliberately inflicted.

Mr. Abrahams was found lying in a pool of blood at his home in Red Hills, St. Andrew on Wednesday, January 18 this month.

It was initially suspected that Abrahams had fallen from his wheelchair.

The Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist investigators to call the St. Andrew North Police Station at 924-1435, Police 119 Emergency Number, Crime Stop at 311 or using the Stay Alert App. on their mobile device.

News that Peter Abrahams was murdered in his adopted country of Jamaica will again bring into focus the country’s high murder rate.

Abrahams, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, made Jamaica his home in 1955. He was an outstanding author. He was 97 years old.

