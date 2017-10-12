Police Urge NWA to Swiftly Complete Road Works and Ease Traffic

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Traffic and Highway Division is urging the National Works Agency to speedily complete the road work on the Mona Road in St. Andrew.

Superintendent Courtney Coubrie, who’s in charge of Operations, says the work is being carried out in the vicinity of essential services.

Superintendent Coubrie says a plan was developed to deal with the traffic on Mona Road.

However, he says the plan was disrupted due to workmen digging up the road, resulting in a single lane being available for motorists.

He says the traffic division has put police officers along the Mona road during peak traffic hours to regulate traffic flow.

And, Superintendent Coubrie says motorists will have a smoother traffic flow along the Mandela Highway in St Catherine due to the completion of patching works along affected sections of the corridor.

Meanwhile, the NWA also issued a statement yesterday, saying traffic flow along the Mandela Highway in St. Catherine should be smoother as it’s completed patching works along affected sections of the corridor.

Motorists encountered delays along the Mandela Highway on Monday and Tuesday as a result of the impact of flood waters on sections of the roadway.

It says the remedial works should improve ease of travel for motorists.

The NWA is undertaking major road improvement works along the Mandela Highway including the extension to a six-lane dual carriageway.

The project is expected to be completed in August 2018.

–30–