Police Using GIS to Clamp Down on Criminals & Improve Accountability

The Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF, is using Geographic Information Systems, GIS, as a tool to combat crime and eliminate corrupt policing.

Commissioner of Police George Quallo says the technology is being utilized in the mapping of the locations of crimes and to display the locations of gang activities.

Commissioner Quallo says GIS also aids in police accountability.

The top cop says GIS will not only combat crime but will also help to create a better Jamaica.

Geographic Information Systems, GIS, aids in visualizing, questioning, analyzing, and interpreting data to understand relationships, patterns and trends.

