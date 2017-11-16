Search
Home Latest_MA Police Using GIS to Clamp Down on Criminals & Improve Accountability

Police Using GIS to Clamp Down on Criminals & Improve Accountability

Nov 16, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF, is using Geographic Information Systems, GIS, as a tool to combat crime and eliminate corrupt policing.

Commissioner of Police George Quallo says the technology is being utilized in the mapping of the locations of crimes and to display the locations of gang activities.

Commissioner Quallo says GIS also aids in police accountability.

The top cop says GIS will not only combat crime but will also help to create a better Jamaica.

Geographic Information Systems, GIS, aids in visualizing, questioning, analyzing, and interpreting data to understand relationships, patterns and trends.

–30–

Previous PostCriminals Still Striding Ahead of Police in Technology

Related articles

Duckie Aiming to Revive Waterhouse’s League Fortunes

Nov 16, 2017

STATHS Claim Last Semi-Final Berth

Nov 16, 2017

Police Federation Issues 14-Day Ultimatum for ZOSO Amendment

Nov 16, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS