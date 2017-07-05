Search
Police Want Tougher Penalties for Road Traffic Act Breaches

Jul 05, 2017Crime and Court0

The Police Traffic Division is calling for harsher penalties for those who breach the Road Traffic Act.

It comes as the nation is grappling with the news that criminals are posing as illegal taxi operators and robbing people at gun point.

Head of the Police Traffic Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, says close to five thousand illegal taxis have been seized since the start of the year.

It’s why SSP Allen wants the Transport Authority to revoke the licenses of such operators.

In the meantime, he says the police have also prosecuted more than 10-thousand public passenger vehicle operators for illegal tints, so far this year.

The government announced a zero tolerance approach to taxis with tints and illegal taxi operators, in February.

This, following reports that taxis were being used in the abductions of women and children.

-30-

