Police Warn Social Media Users to Remember Cybercrimes Law

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is warning users of social media websites to do so with responsibility and a conform with the law.

In a statement to the media last evening, the Constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, CCU, says there’re several pieces of legislation to protect people against the misuse and/or abuse by individuals who use social media.

CCU says these include the Cybercrimes Act, the Obscene Publications Act and the offences Against the Person Act.

It says the JCF acknowledges the work of advocacy groups who preserve the rights of vulnerable individuals in society.

But it says it’s implemented policies to safeguard these rights.

It says these include the Child Interaction Policy, Diversity Policy and the Human Rights Policy.

CCU says the role of social media and their far-reaching capabilities as an emerging news source cannot be ignored.

It says any misuse of social media platforms can be dangerous and can lead to distress and possible breaches of the law.

