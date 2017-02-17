Search
Policewoman Arrested After Shooting Constable Boyfriend

Feb 17, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

A woman constable of the Portmore Police is now in custody after allegedly shooting a male officer.

It’s understood that both police officers were intimately involved.

District Constable Duran Smith, of the Old Harbour Police station was shot at about 3:00 this morning.

Reports from the police are that the female officer went to Smith’s house in Old Harbour Bay, St. Catherine this morning.

It’s understood they had in a dispute during which the woman police accused Smith being unfaithful.

It’s alleged that she used her service weapon to shot Smith in the back of the neck.

Police have seized the firearm. But the female cop is yet to be charged.

Smith has been admitted to the Spanish Town Hospital in serious condition.

