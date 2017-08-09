Political Directorate Expresses Outrage over Meadowbrook Teen’s Murder

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is among several politicians this afternoon expressing shock and sadness at the killing of the 17-year old Meadowbrook High student, Micholle Moltan.

Micholle was shot in the head and died instantly, while her 12-year-old sister was also shot and is recovering in hospital. They were both sleeping at their home in the community known as Zimbabwe, at about 4:25 Sunday morning, when gunmen shot them through their window.

Mr. Holness says Jamaica cannot continue like this.

The Prime Minister says Micholle represented the future of the nation as she was bright, intelligent and ambitious. Mr. Holness says his prayers are with her family. The Prime Minister commented on the tragedy on Instagram this morning.

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, is also condemning the shootings. In a statement this morning, Minister Montague said Micholle Moltan’s killing must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Montague said the incident, on the heels of Jamaica’s celebrations of 55 years of independence, is a harsh reminder of the realities we face as a nation.

He said the incident also underscores the difficulties the police force faces, detracting from their hard work which has resulted in a 5 per cent decrease overall in serious crimes.

Minister Montague says despite the increased investment in the security apparatus, all will come to naught if Jamaicans do not unite against the criminals. He said the country needs to go back to the days of the village rearing the child.

Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips is also expressing shock at the murder. Dr. Phillips is urging the Arnett Gardens community to work with the police to identify and bring those responsible to justice. He says the brutal killing signals a new low to which the society has plunged in relation to crime and violence

Meanwhile, Chairman of the PNP’s constituency organization in South St. Andrew, Senator Mark Golding, says he’s unable to confirm reports about the motive for the killing of 17-year-old Micholle Moltan on the weekend.

It’s been reported that Micholle was murdered because she refused the advances of certain men in the community.

But Senator Golding says he’s spoken with her mother and the police, and they’ve received no such report.

He’s urging the public to be cautious in accepting that account of the events.

Senator Golding says there’ve been several theories about the motive.

Senator Golding is describing the killing of the 17-year-old as bizarre.

Micholle Moltan was a fifth form student at the Meadowbrook High School.

