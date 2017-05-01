Political Leaders Lament Killing of Two Cops

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is once again pledging the full support of the government to the country’s security forces following the deaths of two policemen.

In a statement yesterday, Mr. Holness expressed regret and sadness at developments which have resulted in two lawmen losing their lives due to criminals.

On Friday, Constable Leighton Hanson of the St. Andrew North Police Division was murdered on Constant Spring Road, in St. Andrew.

Less than 24 hours later, Detective Sergeant Dale Thompson died of injuries he sustained during a gunfight with criminals in January.

Prime Minister Holness says Police Commissioner, George Quallo, and the JCF have the full support of the government in their fight to protect Jamaicans.

He says both Sergeant Thompson and Constable Hanson are heroes.

Mr. Holness is thanking them for what he says is their courageous actions in confronting criminals.

He’s calling on Jamaicans to support the JCF, adding that police personnel risk their lives to protect Jamaicans

Meanwhile, Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, says the People’s National Party is outraged by the deaths of the two policemen over the weekend.

In a statement yesterday, he says the loss of these men is a blow to law and order.

He says their service to the country must be reward by a promise from Jamaicans not to allow criminals to find safety and comfort among them.

Mr. Bunting is offering his condolences to the family and colleagues of the two policemen whom he says bravely served and protected their country.

