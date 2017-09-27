Political Ombudsman Investigating Destruction of Billboards in SE St Mary

The Office of the Political Ombudsman is to investigate complaints of the destruction of political billboards in the constituency of South East St. Mary, where a by-election is expected to be held soon.

The Jamaica Labour Party’s candidate for the impending by-election, Dr. Norman Dunn, yesterday revealed that he’s written the Political Ombudsman regarding what he says is the vandalizing of billboards promoting him in the constituency.

Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment Brown, last evening told Nationwide News that she’s received his letter.

She says the People’s National Party has also complained that some campaigns signs promoting its candidate, Dr. Shane Alexis, have been destroyed.

Mrs. Parchment Brown says it’s disappointing that such complaints are already being made.

This, as she notes that the Prime Minister has yet announced the date for the by-election. She says she intends to act on the matter shortly.

In a statement yesterday, Dr. Dunn says he’s also written Police Commissioner, George Quallo, requesting that the police investigate who’s destroying the JLP billboards.

He also want the police to increase patrols in the constituency.

