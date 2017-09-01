Popcaan Leads Protest against Poor St Thomas Roads

Dancehall artiste, Popcaan, today led a series of demonstrations in St. Thomas against poor road conditions.

The demonstrations began in Bath Square this morning and continued into other areas including Morant Bay and Dalvey.

The entertainer, who is given name is Andrae Sutherland, was born at the Princess Margaret Hospital in the parish.

He says he decided to use his influence to bring attention to the long standing problem of bad roads in St. Thomas.

One of the residents who joined in the protest commended the entertainer for organizing the demonstrations.

