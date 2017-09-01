Search
Popcaan Leads Protest against Poor St Thomas Roads

Popcaan Leads Protest against Poor St Thomas Roads

Sep 01, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National 1

Dancehall artiste, Popcaan, today led a series of demonstrations in St. Thomas against poor road conditions.

The demonstrations began in Bath Square this morning and continued into other areas including Morant Bay and Dalvey.

The entertainer, who is given name is Andrae Sutherland, was born at the Princess Margaret Hospital in the parish.

He says he decided to use his influence to bring attention to the long standing problem of bad roads in St. Thomas.

One of the residents who joined in the protest commended the entertainer for organizing the demonstrations.

— 30 —

  • chikV2Ebola

    This Artiste should adopt one of these roads if he really wanted to make a difference in these peoples lives !
    These entertainers should start using their influence to solve problems in our crime ridden and cash strapped country #philanthropy

