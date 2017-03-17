Portia Blasts Govt’s Budget in Parliamentary Swansong

Opposition Leader, Portia Simpson Miller, today blasted the government for what she describes as an unfair budget.

She says it ‘undermines the principles of equity, fairness and balance’.

Mrs. Simpson Miller was addressing the House of Representatives this afternoon for the last time as a political leader.

Portia Simpson Miller was strong, reflective and endearing throughout her hour-and-a-half long final budget speech.

Mrs. Simpson Miller has made 11 budget presentations. Six as Prime Minister, five as Opposition Leader.

After spending the first half hour of the speech outlining and reflecting on her 43 years in politics, the former Prime Minister waded into the budget.

She says the estimates and the accompanying tax package outlined by Finance Minister Audley Shaw last week, undermined the principles of fairness and equity.

Mrs. Simpson Miller says the measures will put pressure on the majority of Jamaicans.

The Opposition Leader, to loud applause from her side, says the measures were unnecessary and based on a reckless political promise.

She dubbed it the biggest political trick ever to have been perpetrated on the Jamaican people.

Mrs. Simpson Miller also went on to quote popular dancehall artiste, Bounty Killa, in criticizing the government’s move to extend the GCT on electricity to more Jamaicans.

She wants the government to roll back the measures.

The curtains are coming down on one of the most amazing political careers in modern Jamaican political history. And this farewell speech this afternoon by the girl from Woodhall may’ve reminded a lot of Jamaicans why she became such a favourite politician.

And as part of her farewell budget speech, Mrs. Simpson Miller says more must be done to improve female representation in Parliament.

Mrs. Simpson Miller is Jamaica’s first female Prime Minister and leader of one of the country’s two major political parties.

She says women in politics and sectors of society must work three times as hard to be recognized as men.

She’s also calling for more to be done to properly protect Jamaican women.

Mrs. Simpson Miller says this may necessitate the creation of a committee to probe the recent spate of murders of women and girls.

-30-