Portia Loyalist Blasts “20 Traitors” in Facebook Rant

The Opposition People’s National Party is being rocked by fresh controversy regarding the timeline for Portia Simpson Miller to step down as President.

PNP activist and long time Simpson Miller ally, Pamela Redwood, is blasting those whom she says are moving to have the party President resign in the next few days.

Ms. Redwood says 20 people met on the weekend to plot Simpson Miller’s early exit.

The PNP activist described those in the PNP who’re conspiring against Simpson Miller are traitors.

Redwood lashed out at those pushing for Simpson Miller to resign before the budget debate in a post on her facebook page.

The PNP activist first declared – “20 traitors sat this morning and we know them – where 20 are gathered one is ours”.

In another post on her facebook page – Miss Redwood then outlined the PNP President’s contribution to the party and declared – ‘they have nothing good to say about you, leave it to them Mama’.

Late last year, Simpson Miller had indicated that she’ll not seek re-election as PNP President in September.

However, her confirmation last week that she will contribute to the budget debate as Opposition Leader has generated more internal calls for her to step aside and give Dr. Peter Phillips the opportunity to assume the post before then.

Simpson Miller also set tongues wagging among senior comrades last week when she made a comment about when she returns to Jamaica House as Prime Minister.

Mrs. Simpson Miller made the quip at Jamaica Stock Exchange event at the Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Senior comrades have been debating whether the PNP President spoke in jest, made a U-turn or had forgotten her commitment to step down.

— 30 –