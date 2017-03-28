Search
Portia & PJ Endorse Peter as PNP President

Mar 27, 2017

Two former Prime Ministers and past presidents of the PNP are endorsing Dr. Peter Phillips.

Portia Simpson Miller– who’s staved off two leadership challenges from Dr. Phillips– is calling on her loyalists to give him their full support.

And former Prime Minister P.J Patterson says Dr. Phillips is the best person to lead the party at this time.

He’s encouraging Dr. Phillips to enforce discipline among party members.

Both Simpson-Miller and Patterson were speaking yesterday at the swearing in of Dr. Phillips as president of the party.

