Search
Home Latest_MA Portmore Appealing to MOH to Respond to Influx of Mosquitoes
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Portmore Appealing to MOH to Respond to Influx of Mosquitoes

May 05, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Portmore Municipal Corporation is urging the Health Ministry to increase fogging across the municipality in light of what it says is an unusually high influx of mosquitoes.

Mayor of Portmore, Leon Thomas, says the length of time between fogging allows mosquitoes to breed and further infest areas.

Mayor Thomas says he wants to ensure there isn’t an outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases in Portmore.

He says some residents have started to take action in order to keep mosquitos out of their homes.

Meanwhile Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton says his ministry is aware of the situation and help is coming for the residents of Portmore.

-30-

Related articles

Shanon Gabriel

West Indies Secure Sensational Test Victory Over Pakistan

May 05, 2017

JUTC-5-3-640x425

JUTC Makes $3m Payment to Avoid Bankruptcy Declaration

May 05, 2017

Westwood High

Westwood Fire Could Cost $50m in Repairs

May 05, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS