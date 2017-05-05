Portmore Appealing to MOH to Respond to Influx of Mosquitoes

The Portmore Municipal Corporation is urging the Health Ministry to increase fogging across the municipality in light of what it says is an unusually high influx of mosquitoes.

Mayor of Portmore, Leon Thomas, says the length of time between fogging allows mosquitoes to breed and further infest areas.

Mayor Thomas says he wants to ensure there isn’t an outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases in Portmore.

He says some residents have started to take action in order to keep mosquitos out of their homes.

Meanwhile Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton says his ministry is aware of the situation and help is coming for the residents of Portmore.

