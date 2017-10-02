Portmore Downs Sandals 4-0 in RSPL Action

Portmore United handed Sandals South Coast their second straight loss of the Red Stripe Premier League, with a 4-nil win at the Frome Complex, yesterday.

Chevany Willis, Ricardo Morris, Maalique Foster and Roshane Sharpe were the goal scorers for Portmore.

Meanwhile, Ryan Miller scored twice to help UWI to a 3-1 win over Humble Lion.

Anthony Greenland scored the other goal for the college men, while Wolry Wolfe scored for the Lenny Hyde coach Humble Lion.

In the other results, Harbour View Clipped Cavalier 1-nil While Waterhouse and Reno played to a 1-1 draw.

In the Monday night encounter, Montego Bay United are at home to Boys Town.

–30–