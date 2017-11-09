Search
Portmore Move Up to 2nd on RSPL Table

Nov 09, 2017Sports0

Portmore United are now second in the Red Stripe Premier League Standing on 16-points two behind leaders Arnett Gardens.

This after they beat 10-man Boys Town 4-1 in their rescheduled match, at the Barbican field, yesterday.

Javan East put Portmore in the lead in the 39th minute. Jermie Lynch made it 2-0, 23-minutes later.

Rafiek Thomas pulled one back for Boys Town in the 68th minute.

However, Lynch scored from the penalty spot in the 75th minute to restore Portmore’s two goal advantage, before Henrico Ricketts completed the victory in the 89th minute.

–30–

