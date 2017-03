Portmore United has been drawn in group “B” for the final round of the CFU club championships in Trinidad and Tobago, from May 14-21.

Portmore will be joined by San Juan Jabloteh of Trinidad and Tobago and Racing FC of Haiti.

Coach of Portmore United, Lenny Hyde says there’s no weak team in this round.

Hyde says their dominance of the previous round gives them a slight advantage over their opponents.

–30–