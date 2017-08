Portmore United are in Panama for their return leg football match against CD Plaza Amador in the Scotiabank CONCACAF League, this evening at 7.

Portmore clipped the Panamanians 1-nil in the first leg at the National Stadium, last Wednesday.

Director of Portmore, Howard McIntosh, says he expects the Panamanians to come out attacking from the first whistle.

–30–