Portmore United will seek to maintain their lead when they host UWI in the Red Stripe Premier League, at the Prison Oval field, this afternoon at 3.

Portmore top the standings with 13-points with 4-wins from five starts.

Meanwhile, the college men are in third with 11 points.

In the other fixtures, Arnett Gardens are at home to Reno, Harbour View play Boys Town, And Montego Bay United welcome Tivoli Gardens.

On Thursday, Cavalier play Humble Lion and Sandals South Coast face Waterhouse.

