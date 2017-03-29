Search
Positive Early Results from Oil Exploration

Mar 29, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Energy Minister, Dr. Andrew Wheatley, says a preliminary study in another attempt to find commercial quantities of oil in Jamaican waters appears to be very positive.

He says based on the results of the analysis expected within a year, a more advanced study will be done.

Dr. Wheatley says if there’re positive results next year, Jamaica could be producing oil in another three to five years.

The exploration mission is being undertaken in a joint partnership between the government and investor, Tullow Oil.

Tullow Oil is a leading independent oil exploration and production company.

Dr. Wheatley says it’s costing the investor USD$30-million so far to undertake the oil finding project.

