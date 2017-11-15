Possible Delays to the Start of NIDS Pilot Project

There could be a delay in the start of the pilot project for the National Identification System, NIDS.

Acting Chief Technical Director in the Office of the Prime Minister, Jacqueline Lynch Stewart, says the first set of enrollments under the system is scheduled for January of 2019.

But there could be a shift in that date due to the delay in the passage of the bill.

Mrs Lynch Stewart says public sector employees will be the first to enrol in the system as part of the pilot project.

Meanwhile, Project Director for NIDS, Warren Vernon, says his unit is mindful of the concerns relating to the security of the database.

He says the project includes the development of a cybersecurity strategy aimed at providing a blueprint for dealing with potential breaches.

They were speaking at a media briefing at Jamaica House this morning.

With the bill passed in the Senate yesterday with 168 amendments, it will go back to the House of Representatives for final approval before getting the royal assent and becoming law.

The technical team says the next step is to develop regulations for the efficient working of the system.

Next year will also be used to develop the Information and Communication Technology platform to support the national identification system.

And…the Acting Chief Technical Director in the OPM says a policy decision will have to be made regarding the future of existing cards issued by the government such as the National Insurance Scheme, NIS.

She says in the new dispensation existing NIS numbers will be linked to the new National Identification Number, NIN.

According to Mrs. Lynch Stewart, the originally issued numbers will remain in their respective systems.

But, a decision will have to be made whether they’ll stop issuing new cards.

–30–