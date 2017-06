Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says poverty and economic hardship are not excuses for crime.

He was speaking at the reopening of the Alpart Alumina refinery in St. Elizabeth yesterday.

The Prime Minister lauded the residents in the communities surrounding the refinery for finding legal ways to survive while the plant was closed.

Prime Minister Holness says for Jamaica to become the first stop for investors, crime must be brought under control.

