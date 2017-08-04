Search
Home Crime and Court Praedial Larceny Arrests Triple in 2017
Praedial Larceny

Praedial Larceny Arrests Triple in 2017

Aug 04, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

The number of people arrested for praedial larceny has more than tripled this year when compared to last year.

Over 80 people have been arrested between January and July.

Head of the Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit, Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis says 83 persons were arrested during 31 operations over the last seven months.

In 2016, the police arrested 23 persons for praedial larceny. The Unit has also recovered two illegal firearms, seized three vehicles and recovered 33 stolen animals.

Over 387 vehicles were stopped, checked and searched. The Unit also issued just over a hundred Road Traffic Act tickets.

DSP Francis says they’ve also visited over a hundred and 30 farmers and held 61 community meetings.

Sixteen farm watch groups have been established in St. Thomas. He says the efforts of the unit have resulted in renewed confidence in the agricultural sector.

–30–

Previous PostKingston Records Hottest Day in 24 Years!!

Related articles

Heat Weather Generic

Kingston Records Hottest Day in 24 Years!!

Aug 04, 2017

Scales-of-Justice

Could Judge-Alone Trials be Hampered by Judges ‘Lacking Balance’?

Aug 04, 2017

Audrey-Angela-

Smith-Facey Calls for Unity in SW St Andrew following Bruising PNP Run-Off

Aug 04, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS