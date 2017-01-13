Prayer Breakfast to Focus on Church Leaders Confession

The Chairman of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee, the Reverend Stevenson Samuels, says part of this year’s focus is to pray for the leaders of the church to confess.

The church in Jamaica has been receiving harsh criticism following reports of alleged sexual misconduct by its leaders.

Reverend Samuels says it’s unfortunate that people are now using the charging of Moravian Pastor, Rupert Clarke, to judge all pastors.

He was speaking this morning at the launch of the this year’s prayer breakfast week at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Reverend Samuels was asked if he’d reach out to the mother and sisters of the alleged 15-year-old victim.

He says if the resources are enough, he would.

In the meantime, the main project of the Committee this year is the community-based organisation, Children’s First, located in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

And, the treatment of women and children will also be a key focus during the week of praying.

Reverend Samuels says they’ve diverted from their usual format that would only focus on leaders to include women and children who’ve been victims of abuse.

He says he’ll use the platform of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast to highlight the need for the nation to protect them.

The week of praying will end on January 19.

This year’s theme is “God Empowered Intervention for Transformation”

–30–