Search
Home Latest_MA Pre-Selection for Farm Work Programme to Begin in June
FARM WORKERS

Pre-Selection for Farm Work Programme to Begin in June

Apr 27, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Labour Minister, Shahine Robinson, says the Ministry will be pre-selecting participants for the United States and Canadian Farm work programme.

The exercise is to start in June.

She made the announcement yesterday in the House of Representatives.

Mrs. Robinson says it’ll be important for interested persons to have experience in farming in order to increase their chance of success.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Robinson says the Labour Ministry has been seeking candidates for other areas of employment.

Last year over 16,000 Jamaicans participated in the overseas farm work programmes.

–30–

Previous PostFire Causes Approximately $15m Damage at Craft Market

Related articles

Kwame Bantu

Jamaican Kicked of British Airways Flight says he was ‘Treated Like a Slave’

Apr 27, 2017

Jamaica-Venezuela

Jamaica Votes For Urgent Consultation on Venezuela

Apr 27, 2017

Wykeham McNeil

McNeil Questions ‘Absence’ of Majour Tourism Projects

Apr 27, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS