Pre-Selection for Farm Work Programme to Begin in June

Labour Minister, Shahine Robinson, says the Ministry will be pre-selecting participants for the United States and Canadian Farm work programme.

The exercise is to start in June.

She made the announcement yesterday in the House of Representatives.

Mrs. Robinson says it’ll be important for interested persons to have experience in farming in order to increase their chance of success.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Robinson says the Labour Ministry has been seeking candidates for other areas of employment.

Last year over 16,000 Jamaicans participated in the overseas farm work programmes.

