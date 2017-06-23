Prelim Results Prove NO Cholera in Jamaica

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye, says a provisional report from the Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPHA, has categorically stated there’s no cholera in Jamaica.

On June 9, a patient went to the hospital presenting with abdominal pain and fever.

The Health Ministry had said routine investigations identified a bacteria in the patient’s blood.

Dr. De La Haye says a preliminary report from CARPHA on blood samples from the patient shows he tested negative for cholera.

Dr. De La Haye says as a precaution, samples from the man’s family were also sent for testing. But, there are no indications they’re affected.

