Elton Thompson scored a hat trick in Tivoli’s 3-nil win over Arnett Gardens in the Red Stripe Premier League, today.

Meanwhile, Ewan Grandison scored a brace to help Portmore United to a 4-1 win over Waterhouse.

In the other results, Boys town beat Reno 4-1, UWI drew with Montego Bay United 0-0, Jamalco, who were reduced to ten men, held Harbour View to a 1-1 draw, and Marverley-Hughenden drew with Humble Lion 0-0.

