Donald J. Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

He took the oath of office at midday.

Vice President Mike Pence recited the oath of office minutes before.

In his inaugural address, President Trump said the day belonged to the people of the United States.

He says his ascension to the White House represented a transfer of power to the people.

President Trump vowed to rebuild America. He also told Americans they’d never be ignored again.

The 70-year-old businessman defied all predictions to beat much more seasoned politicians in the Republican primary race.

He would then go on to win the presidential election, after one of the most divisive and controversial contests against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Last night protesters clashed with police on Washington’s streets, with a major demonstration due on Saturday.

Finance Minister Audley Shaw, says Jamaica can have a productive relationship with the new Trump Administration.

Mr. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States this morning.

Mr. Shaw says given President Trump’s background as a businessman, Jamaica is likely to enjoy a similar relationship with the US to the one that was established in the 1980s under the administration of President Ronald Reagan, through the Caribbean Basin Initiative.

He says he’s optimistic that President Trump knows the value of partnerships and good economic relationships.

Minister Shaw was responding to questions at the Mayberry Investor Forum on Wednesday.

