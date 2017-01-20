Search
Home Latest_MA President Trump
Trump Swearing In

President Trump

Jan 20, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

1

Donald J. Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

He took the oath of office at midday.

Vice President Mike Pence recited the oath of office minutes before.

In his inaugural address, President Trump said the day belonged to the people of the United States.

He says his ascension to the White House represented a transfer of power to the people.

President Trump vowed to rebuild America. He also told Americans they’d never be ignored again.

The 70-year-old businessman defied all predictions to beat much more seasoned politicians in the Republican primary race.

He would then go on to win the presidential election, after one of the most divisive and controversial contests against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Last night protesters clashed with police on Washington’s streets, with a major demonstration due on Saturday.

Finance Minister Audley Shaw, says Jamaica can have a productive relationship with the new Trump Administration.

Mr. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States this morning.

Mr. Shaw says given President Trump’s background as a businessman, Jamaica is likely to enjoy a similar relationship with the US to the one that was established in the 1980s under the administration of President Ronald Reagan, through the Caribbean Basin Initiative.

He says he’s optimistic that President Trump knows the value of partnerships and good economic relationships.

Minister Shaw was responding to questions at the Mayberry Investor Forum on Wednesday.

–30–

Previous Post'Prison Conditions Poor but Not Overcrowded' - Montague

Related articles

Dr Burchell Taylor

Baptist Minister has Ominous Warning for Sex Offenders

Jan 20, 2017

Shooting

Hanover Shootings Linked to Murder Committed Last Year

Jan 20, 2017

Trafigura - Houston office scenes and executive portraits

PNP To Know Trafigura Decision on April 28

Jan 20, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS