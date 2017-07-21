Primary Teacher Charged with Sexual Grooming

A primary school teacher in St. Ann has been charged with indecent assault and sexual grooming.

He’s 58-year-old Winston Moncrieffe.

Moncrieffe was charged on Tuesday afternoon by police from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, CISOCA.

The police say Moncrieffe is accused of indecently touching a 12-year-old girl.

It’s also alleged that he sent the child inappropriate text messages.

The child showed the messages to her mother who reported the matter to the police.

Moncrieffe appeared in the St. Ann’s Bay parish court yesterday where he was offered bail in the sum of 1-hundred thousand dollars.

He’s scheduled to reappear in the court on August 28.

