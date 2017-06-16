Search
Home Evening News Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says crime is testing his leadership.
Holness Gesturing

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says crime is testing his leadership.

Jun 16, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is admitting that crime is testing his leadership. This amid a 19-percent increase in murders since January, compared to last year.

The police say at least 70-percent of the murders are as a result of gang related conflicts. Prime Minister Holness says it’s eroding confidence.

He says the state must act. But that action will not compromise human rights. He was speaking this morning at the opening ceremony of the Multinational Summit on Combating Crime

in an Interconnected World, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

Just over a year into Andrew Holness’ term as Prime Minister — and he’s expressing ‘grave concern’ over what’s seen as the greatest challenge to his leadership — a spiralling murder rate.

 

 

He says the level of threat from gang violence, is comparable to that of terrorism.

 

 

He says it’s eroding confidence. And the state cannot sit by and allow that to happen.

 

 

But Prime Minister Holness says he recognizes what he calls ‘the error of the past’– that is extrajudicial killings by security forces.

He says Jamaica is committed to being a country that respects human rights.

 

 

Already this week at least nine people have been shot and killed in separate incidents across the island.

Those include the murder of an entire household in Kingsvale, Hanover on Tuesday morning and three murders in St. James.

-30-

Related articles

49217indecom_logo

Prime Minister Holness wants INDECOM Act to be reviewed.

Jun 16, 2017

SUSPECT red Rubber Stamp over a white background.

Suspect identified in Hanover quadruple killing.

Jun 16, 2017

patrick-powell

Patrick Powell pleads for mercy during his gun trial.

Jun 16, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History