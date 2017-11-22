Search
Prime Minister Announces $630-million Islandwide Road Patching Programme

Nov 22, 2017

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced an islandwide road patching programme valued at $630-million.

Speaking in the House of Representatives yesterday, he said each of the country’s 63 constituencies will receive an even share of the allocated funds; specifically to carry out the patching of potholes.

He says the funds will also be used for de-bushing and drain cleaning.

Prime Minister Holness says he’s heard the concerns of Jamaicans over the state of roads in the country. But he says the government cannot support vandalism as seen in recent road protests.

