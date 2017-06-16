Prime Minister Holness wants INDECOM Act to be reviewed.

Prime Minister Holness says he believes the legislation governing the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, should be reviewed.

He says a balance must be found to allow the police to carry out their duties without fear of breaking the law.

Mr. Holness says he doesn’t want INDECOM to pull back from what it’s doing as an oversight body.

But he says it’s ‘clear’ there’s need to review the law which established it.

Prime Minister Holness says INDECOM has forced the JCF to respect human rights.

But he agrees this is impacting the effectiveness of the police.

Still, Prime Minister Holness believes the JCF will transition into a better organization due to INDECOM’s oversight.

