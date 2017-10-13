Prime Minister May Ask Court to Decide on Alexis’ Eligibility for SE St Mary

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has delivered the clearest hint yet that he may ask the Court to make a declaration on the legitimacy of the candidacy of the People’s National Party’s candidate for the South East St. Mary by-election, Dr. Shane Alexis.

But he says this will be done after the by-election on October 30.

Mr. Holness addressed the issue at a JLP meeting in Belfield in the constituency last night.

The Prime Minister and JLP Leader told supporters to stay focused ahead of D-Day on October 30.

That’s the day approximately 25,000 voters will choose between Dr. Norman Dunn and Dr. Shane Alexis.

But he says those issues will be addressed after the race on October 30.

The Prime Minister re-affirmed statements made yesterday by his Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck.

He says his administration will be moving to ensure that – in the future – the law is clear that only Jamaican citizens may be elected to Parliament.

The debate about the legality of Dr. Alexis’ candidacy has intensified since the revelation a few days ago that he once held a Grenadian passport.

Dr. Alexis is a citizen of Canada and a permanent resident of Jamaica. However he’s not a Jamaican citizen.

— 30 —