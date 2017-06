Prime Minister Andrew Holness says track legend Usain Bolt is a shining example that excellence and dominance are possible in life without breaking the rules.

The Prime Minister lauded Bolt this afternoon during an interview with a BBC team which is in Jamaica for Bolt’s final competitive race on the island on Saturday.

Prime Minister Holness says young people in Jamaica and around the world must learn lessons from Bolt.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

