Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he’ll look into a concern that people could be denied access to health services and benefits if they don’t present a National ID card, after the new law comes into effect.

Mr. Holness says he’s sensitive to the issue.

The Prime Minister says he will ensure this does not happen.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking in the House of Representatives yesterday, shortly before the passage of the National Identification and Registration Bill.

–30–