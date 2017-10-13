Prime Minister Urges MOCA Probe into Suspicious HAJ Activities

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he has instructed the current leadership of the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) to ask the Major Organized Crime and Anti Corruption Agency, MOCA, to investigative suspect activities at the agency under the former PNP administration.

Mr. Holness says in 2008 the former JLP administration had built 50 one-bedroom units in the vicinity of Luana Gardens, St. Elizabeth at a cost of JMD$2.1-million each. He says the HAJ sold the units for $JMD2.5-million each.

The Prime Minister says in 2011 under the then PNP administration 70 similar one-bedroom units were built in the same area by the HAJ. But he says those units cost $11.8-million each to construct.

Mr. Holness says the then HAJ sold each house for $4.5-million, less than half the cost to build the structure.

Mr. Holness says a thorough investigation is required.

Prime Minister Holness says this was a massive over-run of over half a billion dollars.

The Prime Minister was addressing the HAJ’s Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Luana Housing Development in Luana Gardens, St. Elizabeth last evening.

